Trinidad records a new death from COVID

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)– Health authorities Friday confirmed that an elderly female had become the latest victim of COVID-19 here, pushing the death toll to nine.

The Ministry of Health said the woman had pre-existing medical conditions.

It said that reports that there were five COVID-19 related deaths at the Cuara Hospital were false, and urged the public to ensure that they source and share COVID-19 related information from official sources only.

The ministry said that the number of positive cases here now stand at 412, with 265 being active cases.