Trinidad records another COVID-19 death; confirmed cases now 97
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Another person has died of COVID-19 in the twin island republic, bringing to six, the total number of deaths from the virus so far.
A release from the Ministry of Health late Thursday said that further epidemiological investigation into the case is required, as information was not available from the patient due to their need for immediate emergency care.
In addition to this, three COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 97.
Two of the newly confirmed cases had a recent history of travel, while the third is still pending epidemiological investigation
The Ministry of Health said as of late Thursday, 688 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing for COVID-19.
One person has been discharged.
The ministry said of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive cases came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.
