Trinidad records another COVID-19 related death

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — Trinidad and Tobago has recorded an additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the number of related deaths to 11.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health said that the third death in recent days is an adult male who had pre-existing medical conditions.

Active cases of the virus now stand at 36, with 22 new positive cases reported, bringing the number of confirmed numbers of the virus in the twin island republic to 519.

In a clinical update, the Ministry of Health said of the 22 new infections reported, 14 tested positive at a private lab, six are pending epidemiological investigation, and two are contacts of recently positive COVID-19 patients.

The ministry assured that all established protocols have been implemented and said that one more patient has recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the tally of people discharged to 140.