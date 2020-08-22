Trinidad records new death from COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago today recorded one more death from the coronavirus (COVID-19), pushing the total to 13 since the first case was detected here in March, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It said that the death was that of an adult male, without providing any further details.

“This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 13. Thirty-five additional persons have tested positive for COVID -19. Three persons have been discharged from the Caura Hospital,” the statement said, noting that the number of positive cases now stands at 899.

It said there were also 721 active cases and that 202 patients are now being treated at hospital, 93 of who have been admitted.

The authorities are urging the public to follow strictly the guidelines and protocols in place to curb the spread of the virus for which there's currently no known vaccine.