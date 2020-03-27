Trinidad records second death from COVID-19

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — An elderly man has become the second person to succumb to COVID-10 here.

In a statement this morning, the ministry of health said the man had pre-existing medical complications.

In offering condolences to the family, the ministry urged the public to respect patient confidentiality and allow the family the space to cope with the death of their loved one.

The health ministry, meanwhile, also revealed that one person who was being treated at hospital for the virus has been discharged.

Meanwhile, a healthcare worker at the Scarborough General Hospital has tested positive for the virus.

The Tobago Regional Health Authority says the worker has been isolated and meetings held with members of staff who have been provided with psychological support.