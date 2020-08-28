Trinidad records two more COVID deaths

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pushing the tally to 17, according to the latest figures released here on Friday.

The Ministry of Health said that the two deaths are “both elderly males with co-morbidities,” and that the country now has 36 positive additional cases taken from samples during the period, August 20 -27 and is “not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only”.

“A cluster of nine non-nationals is included in this group. The remaining 27 persons are nationals. All established protocols have been implemented,” the ministry said.

It said that the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the University of West Indies (UWI) and other local sites for testing for COVID-19, is 22,792 with 1,512 testing positive.

The authorities said that there are 867 active cases with 675 patients being placed in home quarantine.