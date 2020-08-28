Trinidad records two more COVID deaths
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Trinidad and Tobago recorded two more deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pushing the tally to 17, according to the latest figures released here on Friday.
The Ministry of Health said that the two deaths are “both elderly males with co-morbidities,” and that the country now has 36 positive additional cases taken from samples during the period, August 20 -27 and is “not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only”.
“A cluster of nine non-nationals is included in this group. The remaining 27 persons are nationals. All established protocols have been implemented,” the ministry said.
It said that the number of samples submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the University of West Indies (UWI) and other local sites for testing for COVID-19, is 22,792 with 1,512 testing positive.
The authorities said that there are 867 active cases with 675 patients being placed in home quarantine.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy