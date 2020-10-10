Trinidad relaxes some COVID-19 measures

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— The Trinidad and Tobago government today announced a minor relaxation in some of the measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but maintained that churches, restaurants and bars would remain closed until at least until October 24.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaking at the Ministry of Health news conference, said that his administration was working towards preventing another lockdown of the country, since it would result in a financial burden to the state and further cripple the economy.

Rowley recalled that the first lockdown had been funded by the government through borrowing adding “we now have to build on that foundation by not incurring that expense and how do we do that, we do that by being very careful about how we use the space that we get by virtue of the good response we make to the virus, it gives us space to slow down the virus.”

“If we overdo it, we run the risk of needing to go back into a lockdown and that's the last thing that we want and that is why we have looked very closely at the numbers, the projections and the models as to what is likely to happen if we do not carefully manage our coming back out,” he added.

Latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health show that there are 5,043 positive cases of the virus with 90 deaths. There are 1, 776 active cases.

Rowley said that based on the advice of the medical experts, the government would allow for “some adjustments” to the measures and protocols already in place.

He said the adjustments “would allow us still to be wary of the spread of the virus, but we step forward a bit”.

He said that as a result, the number of people allowed to congregate has been increased to 10 from five and persons attending funerals will move from 10 to 20.

In addition, the state-owned Caribbean Airlines (CAL) will operate six flights daily between Trinidad and Tobago, up for the present two flights, with Rowley indicating that this would also help alleviate the economic hardship on the sister isle.

“We have been very concerned about the effects of the current approaches on Tobago where Tobago is so entirely dependent on a nature of activity, with those activities by themselves being the ones that are most detrimental …but we need to keep some life going in Tobago's economy and we have agreed that there should be more traffic between Trinidad and Tobago,” Rowley said.

Rowley said that he had also been lobbied by the clergy in an effort to have the resumption of religious services.

“It is our view that if there is no significant upward tick in our concentrations now by the 24th of this month we should be able to make the changes that would bring back activities into the churches and other places of worship and we can do a bit more for bars and restaurants.

“That being so, what you would have gathered from what I have said we are taking slow steps forward again hoping that there will be a continuation of the cooperation of the national population with the protocols which seem to be working for us.”