Trinidad schoolgirl found dead with pregnancy test next to body

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Police are awaiting the outcome of an autopsy to determine the death of a 15-year-old secondary school student, who was found dead at her home late Monday with a positive pregnancy test next to her body.

Police said that the body had been found in the bedroom in the house at San Juan, east of here, by her 13-year-old sister.

The authorities said that the secondary school student had earlier complained to her father of feeling unwell, and was having severe stomach pains and vomiting.

The father is reported to have given his daughter tea and medication to ease the pain.

Police said when her body was discovered, they found next to it a teacup with clear liquid, a home pregnancy box which contained two utilised tests, both with an indication of a positive pregnancy test, and a transparent packet with markings 'Amoxil 500 mg', containing a number of red and yellow capsules.

Amoxil is an antibiotic that must be prescribed by a doctor.