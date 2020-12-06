Trinidad supermarkets, food outlets to open for 24 hours during Christmas period
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC)— Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has announced that supermarkets and food supply outlets will be allowed to open on a 24-hour basis starting on Thursday until January 3.
Rowley, who made the announcement on Saturday during a media conference, said this was being done during the Christmas period.
He also announced that schools will reopen virtually from January 4 and if all goes well, from February 8 Standard five students and students in forms four to six may be able to physically return to school.
Meanwhile, the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service in an advisory on Sunday, said visits will resume at all the nation's prisons – with the exception of the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, as of Monday.
The statement also sought to remind visitors that the safety measures implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain in full effect.
“The health, safety and well-being of our employees and charges are critical, as are our ongoing attempts to maintain safe and secure environments and public safety,” the advisory stated.
“The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service continues to adhere to public health ordinances and make decisions accordingly.”
According to the advisory, while in-person visits have resumed, virtual visits with inmates via ZOOM will also continue.
