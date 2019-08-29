Trinidad union leader to be charged with sedition
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – President of the Public Service Association (PSA), Watson Duke, is to face a charge of sedition, National Security Minister Stuart Young has said.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has made no announcement regarding the charge against Duke, who had been in their custody since Monday assisting in the investigations into statements he is alleged to have made some months ago.
But Young, speaking at a news conference here, said that he had been informed that instructions have been given by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution to lay one charge of sedition against Duke.
Duke had been released from the hospital on Wednesday, but was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital on Thursday, as the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), which he heads, said it would be moving to the High Court to contest the constitutionality of the Sedition Act.
NATUC general secretary Michael Annisette, a former legislator, said that the Act dates back to pre-colonial era.
