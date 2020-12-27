Trinidadian charged with murdering Jamaican to appear in court

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A 25-year-old man, who has been charged with the murder of Neil Johnson — a Jamaican national, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Kadeem Williams, also known as “Circles” from the community of Laventille, along the east-west corridor of the country, has also been charged with possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that on the morning of December 16, Johnson, from May Pen, in the central Jamaican parish of Clarendon, was in the company of another man along the Brian Lara Promenade, when they were approached by an armed assailant who announced a hold-up.

During the incident, the gunman — later identified as Williams — fired several shots in the direction of the men before running off.

Officers on patrol in the area observed the gunman running along the promenade and apprehended him shortly after.

A silver Glock 48 pistol loaded with a magazine and five rounds of ammunition were found in his possession.

Johnson, who suffered gunshot wounds, was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died the next day.

Following investigations, Williams was charged on Friday.