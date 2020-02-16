Trinidadian elected president of CSHAE

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) says Trinidadian Brian Frontin has been elected president of the Caribbean Society of Hotel Association Executives (CSHAE) during a meeting here on Saturday.

For his 2020-2022 tenure, Frontin is supported by an executive committee comprising Stacy Cox (immediate past president/chairman), who serves as chief executive officer of the Turks & Caicos Hotel & Tourism Association; Noorani Azeez (vice president/president-elect), who is executive vice president of the St Lucia Hospitality & Tourism Association; Miles B M Mercera (treasurer), chief executive officer of the Curaçao Hospitality & Tourism Association; and Véronique Legris (secretary), executive director of the St Martin Hotel Association.

CSHAE is an independent organisation established by CHTA to support the professional development of national hotel and tourism association executives from the 33 CHTA-member national hotel and tourism associations.

The organisation serves as a network for the region's associations by supporting the professional development of the staff and voluntary leadership; facilitating the gathering and flow of information; advancing programs in support of regional advocacy and product improvement efforts; and serving as a two-way conduit with CHTA in achieving mutual goals.

Frontin, the group chief executive officer of the Trinidad Hotels Restaurants & Tourism Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute, disclosed that human capital development, governance and sustainability are the priorities he will tackle as he takes over the reins from Cox.

Over his two-year term, Frontin said “considerable emphasis will be placed on enhancing the profiles of CSHAE and all of its association executive members”.