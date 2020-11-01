Trinidadian man dies on CAL flight

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — A Trinidadian man who boarded a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) at the JFK International Airport in New York late Saturday, died enroute to the Piarco International Airport here.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the elderly man, who was a passenger on a CAL repatriation flight, started having severe medical issues and this resulted in the flight being rerouted to Puerto Rico.

The newspaper reports that the elderly man appeared to have died by the time the aircraft landed in Puerto Rico.