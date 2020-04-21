Trinidadians stranded in Barbados, scheduled to return home on Tuesday

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Thirty-three Trinidad and Tobago nationals who have been stranded in Barbados since March 23, are scheduled to return home on Tuesday.

It's reported that early Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young granted an exemption to the group to allow them to return to the country.

The majority of the group left Trinidad on February 27 for Dubai for a cruise on the Indian Ocean, but while on the cruise, the coronavirus outbreak became a global problem and they were forced to dock in Cape Town, South Africa.

The group eventually left South Africa to Dubai to London and then to Barbados.

They arrived in Barbados on March 23, a day after the Trinidad and Tobago Government closed the borders.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said he then told the Barbados government that this country's borders were closed and the Tri­ni­dadians therefore could not come home.

The Trinidians are now scheduled to return home on two flights.

The first flight was scheduled to leave Barbados at 10:00 am (local time), while the second flight will leave at 1:00 pm.

On arrival, they are expected to be medically examined, questioned and tested for COVID-19.