Trinidadians stranded in Barbados, scheduled to return home on Tuesday
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Thirty-three Trinidad and Tobago nationals who have been stranded in Barbados since March 23, are scheduled to return home on Tuesday.
It's reported that early Tuesday, National Security Minister Stuart Young granted an exemption to the group to allow them to return to the country.
The majority of the group left Trinidad on February 27 for Dubai for a cruise on the Indian Ocean, but while on the cruise, the coronavirus outbreak became a global problem and they were forced to dock in Cape Town, South Africa.
The group eventually left South Africa to Dubai to London and then to Barbados.
They arrived in Barbados on March 23, a day after the Trinidad and Tobago Government closed the borders.
National Security Minister Stuart Young said he then told the Barbados government that this country's borders were closed and the Trinidadians therefore could not come home.
The Trinidians are now scheduled to return home on two flights.
The first flight was scheduled to leave Barbados at 10:00 am (local time), while the second flight will leave at 1:00 pm.
On arrival, they are expected to be medically examined, questioned and tested for COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy