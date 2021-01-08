Trinidad's PM rushed to hospital following 'cardiac issue'

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley has reportedly been rushed to a private hospital where he is being treated for a cardiac issue.

According to a report published in the Trinidad Express newspaper, Rowley was admitted to hospital after being taken there by his security detail at approximately 5:00 pm (local time).

There has been no official report concerning the prime minister's health.

While the prime minister had no public events on Friday, he is scheduled to host a press conference on Saturday.