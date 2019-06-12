Triple murder rocks Kingston 13

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 16-year-old girl was among three people fatally shot on Harvey Road in Kingston 13 this morning.

Initial reports are that about 4:00 am a group of armed men invaded a house on Harvey Road and opened fire. When the shooting ended it was discovered that two men and two females had been hit. Three died on the spot.

The dead have been identified as Jodyann Deer, 16, 20-year-old Pajay Dunbar and 23-year-old Neville Lewis. The other injured female has been admitted to hospital.

Police investigators on the scene say the attack could be linked to a gang feud in the area.

More to come.

– Arthur Hall