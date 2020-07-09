Triple murder rocks St Johns Road, Spanish Town

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Police investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the execution style killing of three men on St Johns Road in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

Police sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that the men were the obvious target of their killers as they were in a house sleeping with other occupants, when, just after midnight, three men armed with handguns and rifles knocked on the door and shouted "police, open up".

The occupants opened the door and the gunmen entered and took three of the occupants out.

The three were then placed face down and shot in the head. They died on the spot. The other occupants of the house were unharmed.

One of the victims has been identified as 25-year-old Rusheed “Bully” Vassell, a customer service representative of Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Sources have since identified a second victim only by his alias "Tafa", while the third victim was not identified up to this afternoon.

He is of dark complexion, slim built and about five feet eight inches tall. He was clad in a multi-coloured shirt, blue jeans, a pair of black socks and a pair of black underpants.

Arthur Hall