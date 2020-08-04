Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

WINDSOR, North Carolina (AP) — At least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the US east coast after making landfall as a hurricane in North Carolina, where it caused floods and fires that displaced dozens of people.

Two people died when Isaias spun off a tornado that struck a North Carolina mobile home park. Authorities said two others were killed by falling trees toppled by the storm in Maryland and New York City.

Isaias sustained top winds of up to 65 mph (105 kph) more than 18 hours after coming ashore, but it was down to 50 mph max winds as of 8:00 pm. EDT Tuesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm's centre was passing through the middle of Vermont, moving north-northeast at about 40 mph (65 kph).

As Isaias sped northward, the hurricane centre warned of flash flood threats in New York's Hudson River Valley and the potential for severe river flooding elsewhere in the mid-Atlantic region.

In Philadelphia, the Schuylkill River was projected to crest early Wednesday at 15.4 feet (4.7 meters), its highest level in more than 150 years. By Tuesday night, the river had already overtopped its banks in low-lying Manayunk, turning bar-lined Main Street into a coffee-coloured canal.