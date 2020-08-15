Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — Tropical Storm Kyle moved away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States this afternoon as Tropical Storm Josephine continued its crawl north of islands in the Caribbean.

Threats to land appeared to be minimal from both storms, according to the US National Hurricane Center's 5 pm advisories. Kyle was centred 715 miles (1,150 kilometres) southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland, Canada, while Josephine was 160 miles (255 kilometres) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Josephine had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), forecasters said, and was tracking west-northwest at 17 mph (28 kph), while Kyle was churning east-northeast at 22 mph (35 kph). Kyle's maximum sustained winds were clocked at 50 mph (85 kph).

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for either storm. Josephine was forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches (3 to 8 centimetres) of rain to parts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

It's been an active Atlantic hurricane season and forecasters predict several more named storms are on the way.

So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle have set records for being the earliest named Atlantic storms of their respective place in the alphabet. Only Hanna and Isaias this year have developed into hurricanes.

Before Kyle, the earliest “K-named” storm was Katrina, which formed August 24, 2005, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach.

Isaias killed two people in the Caribbean earlier this month. Several others across multiple US states were then killed when the storm made landfall in North Carolina and moved through the East Coast, leading to floods, tornadoes, fires, and widespread power outages.

Last month, Hurricane Hanna slammed the Texas Gulf Coast with high winds and rains that flooded streets and knocked out power across the region.