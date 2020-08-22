Tropical Storm Laura to cause showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds over Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service Jamaica says as Tropical Storm Laura passes close to Jamaica, the island will experience periods of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.

Laura is projected to move from the Virgin Islands across Hispaniola and then Cuba over the next two to three days.

At 4:00 am today, the centre of Laura was located near latitude

17.6 degrees North, longitude 65.5 degrees West, or about 110 km southeast of San Juan , Puerto Rico.

Laura is moving toward the west near 33 km/h and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.

On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move near or over portions

of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this morning, near or over Hispaniola

this afternoon and tonight, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 km/h with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.

Tropical Storm Laura is not a threat to Jamaica.