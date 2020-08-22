Tropical Storm Laura to cause showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds over Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service Jamaica says as Tropical Storm Laura passes close to Jamaica, the island will experience periods of showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday.
Laura is projected to move from the Virgin Islands across Hispaniola and then Cuba over the next two to three days.
At 4:00 am today, the centre of Laura was located near latitude
17.6 degrees North, longitude 65.5 degrees West, or about 110 km southeast of San Juan , Puerto Rico.
Laura is moving toward the west near 33 km/h and a generally west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days.
On the forecast track, the centre of Laura will move near or over portions
of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this morning, near or over Hispaniola
this afternoon and tonight, and near or over eastern Cuba Sunday and Sunday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 65 km/h with higher gusts.
Slow strengthening is expected during the next few days.
Tropical Storm Laura is not a threat to Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy