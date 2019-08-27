UPDATE: Tropical Storm watch discontinued for St Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — Tropical Storm Dorian moved across St Lucia into the Eastern Caribbean Sea with tropical storm force winds on Tuesday, but with no immediate reports of any damage or injury.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has since said that the tropical storm warning for the island has been discontinued as the storm, the fourth named in the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season, was located 15 miles, west north west of the island.

It said Dorian, which also moved past Barbados overnight, was now packing winds of 50 miles per hour (mph) down from the 60 mph it had when it inched towards the islands in the Lesser Antilles on Monday.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet has warned St Lucians to remain indoors until the all clear is given by the appropriate authorities and the NHC warned that tropical storm conditions are possible within the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday.

Deputy Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), Maria Medard, speaking on a television programme here, said while the storm watch has been discontinued “we have not received any reports of any major damages as yet.

“We want the public to know that while the tropical storm warning has been discontinued that is not a carte blanche to venture out because you may have a lot of fallen lines and trees etc. So we want the public to give the first responders a chance to go out there to do the assessment,” she added.

According to the NHC, a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for Martinique, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for Dominica, Grenada and its dependencies, Saba and St Eustatius, Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque and Dominican Republic from Samana to Puerto Plata.

In its 8.00 am (local time) bulletin, the NHC said that Dorian is moving towards the west-northwest near 13 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn towards the northwest on Wednesday.

“On the forecast track, the centre of Dorian will move across the eastern and northeastern Caribbean Sea during the next few days, passing near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, move near or over eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night, and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.”