Tropical Wave to impact Jamaica within 24 hours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says the strong tropical wave currently over the eastern Caribbean continues to move westward and is expected to be in the vicinity of the island within the next 24 hours.

The service said a severe weather alert remains in effect for Jamaica effective until 5:00 pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery indicates a large area of showers and thunderstorms accompanying the wave and extending across the Central Caribbean south of Hispaniola to the coast of Colombia, the Met Service reported. It added that environmental conditions are currently conducive for development of the system over the weekend.

The Met office said that although the system is not expected to reach tropical storm status before its northern fringe passes just south of Jamaica, the country is still likely to experience significantly increased rainfall, periods of thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds as early as tomorrow.

It said the greatest immediate risk is to small craft operators over the waters south of Jamaica.

Fishers on the cays and banks are therefore urged to return to the mainland immediately and other small craft operators in the island's coastal waters are advised to return to port, the service said. It added that those in port should not venture out at this time.

The Met Service noted that conditions associated with this strong tropical wave are forecast to remain in the vicinity of the island until at least Wednesday of next week.

The Meteorological Service said it will continue to monitor the situation.