Tropical storm unleashes rain, strong winds in south Japan
TOKYO, Japan (AP) — Tropical Storm Chan-hom brought powerful winds and rain to southern Japan on Saturday, with the weather bureau warning of landslides and flooding in most of the country.
The storm, packing sustained winds of up to 107 kilometres (67 miles) per hour, was moving in waters south of Japan, near the main southwestern island of Shikoku.
It had been downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the week. It was expected to hover eastward, affecting Honshu as well as smaller islands such as Izu by early Sunday.
The storm was not expected to seriously affect Tokyo or make direct landfall.
Weather forecasts warned of a heavy downpour and fierce winds, which may cause rivers to swell and towering waves in coastal areas as well as mudslides.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy