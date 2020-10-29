Tropical wave approaching Jamaica expected to strengthen

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says it is monitoring a tropical wave currently stationed in the Lesser Antilles.

The system is expected to move across the island on Friday evening and could further develop over the weekend.

The Met Service urged citizens to also monitor the system's movement.

This afternoon's forecast is for scattered showers across most parishes, with isolated thunderstorms across southwestern parishes, while tonight should be partly cloudy.

On Friday and Saturday, the country should experience partly cloudy conditions in the morning then widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across sections of most parishes in the afternoon.

Sunday should be cloudy with periods of showers and thunderstorms across most parishes.