Tropical wave to bring showers, could develop into storm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says another developing tropical wave is currently heading towards Jamaica and should bring more rains to the island by Monday.
According to the National Hurricane Center, the wave, located at the southeast of Jamaica, has a 50 per cent chance of developing over the next few days.
The centre said it is producing widespread cloudiness, showers, and thunderstorms over the eastern and central Caribbean Sea, with locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds also affecting portions of the ABC Islands, the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and portions of the coasts of Colombia and Venezuela.
It added that environmental conditions are expected to become a little more conducive for development, and said a tropical depression could form next week while the system moves westward or west-northwestward at about 15 mph across the central and western Caribbean Sea and then into the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Meanwhile, the Met Service also reported that as Tropical Storm Gamma continues to move over the western Caribbean Sea, it will spread showers over Jamaica under its outer bands.
