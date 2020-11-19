Tropical wave to move across Jamaica today — Met Service
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says a tropical wave is expected to move across the island later today with a frontal system within the vicinity of the island.
Thereafter, a trough will remain across the island over the next few days.
According to the Met Service, isolated showers across northeastern parishes can be expected this morning, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes in the afternoon.
The forecast is for morning showers and thunderstorms across northeastern parishes on Friday. Met Service said the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Windy conditions are also expected mainly across the north coast.
The public is being advised to expect scattered showers over the weekend as well.
Meanwhile, the Met Service warned that weather conditions remain unstable over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, even after the passage of Tropical Cyclone Iota. It said there is currently a low chance that a broad area of low pressure located just off the northern coast of Panama will further develop over the next few days.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy