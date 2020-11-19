Tropical wave to move across Jamaica today — Met Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says a tropical wave is expected to move across the island later today with a frontal system within the vicinity of the island.

Thereafter, a trough will remain across the island over the next few days.

According to the Met Service, isolated showers across northeastern parishes can be expected this morning, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms across most parishes in the afternoon.

The forecast is for morning showers and thunderstorms across northeastern parishes on Friday. Met Service said the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes. Windy conditions are also expected mainly across the north coast.

The public is being advised to expect scattered showers over the weekend as well.

Meanwhile, the Met Service warned that weather conditions remain unstable over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, even after the passage of Tropical Cyclone Iota. It said there is currently a low chance that a broad area of low pressure located just off the northern coast of Panama will further develop over the next few days.