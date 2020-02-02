Troublesome brothers convicted on wounding, gun charges
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Brothers Daunte and Deandre Newlands were found guilty of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm when they appeared in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29.
They were convicted for a June 6, 2017 shooting incident in the Maverley community of the St Andrew South Police Division.
According to the police Corporate Communications Unit, the brothers were in 2017 described as major violence producers in the area.
They were caught in 2018, and are to be sentenced on February 21.
According to the investigating team, expert witness management was a crucial factor in the outcome of the trial, which began on Wednesday, January 22.
“It was a lengthy investigation that involved a multiplicity of investigative leads and enquiries. There was no need for an identification parade, and bail was denied since the very first court appearance. That is testament to the quality of the evidence,” the divisional detective inspector said.
