Trough to cause more rain today, says Met Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says isolated showers can be expected across sections of northern parishes, this morning as a weak trough currently extends across the island.

The Met Service also said that isolated showers and thunderstorms can be expected across sections of southern parishes, this afternoon. Conditions should be partly cloudy otherwise.

The Met Service said the trough is expected to remain over the central Caribbean today before a high pressure ridge builds across the region on Wednesday.

Windy conditions can be expected across the island on Wednesday and Thursday.