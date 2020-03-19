Truck driver charged for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Thirty-two-year-old truck driver Andre Rodriques is set to appear before the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, March 24 to answer to charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
According to the police, Rodriques, who is of Chedwin Gardens in St Catherine, was arrested on Tuesday after a team of officers working in the St Catherine state of public emergency area conducted an operation in the community.
Lawmen said a Smith and Wesson .357 magnum revolver loaded with six .38 cartridges was removed from a section of the roof of a house during a search.
Twelve 9mm cartridges were also seized in the incident.
Rodriques was later arrested in connection with the seizure and subsequently charged.
