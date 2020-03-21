Truck driver dies after crashing into Christiana house

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A truck driver died and a family in Christiana, Manchester escaped unscathed in a freak accident in which the driver crashed into their home on Azan Lane in the parish yesterday.

Three other men who were aboard the truck sustained injuries.

Police reports indicate that about 2:00 pm, Calvin Martin of Silent Hill district in the parish was driving a motor truck when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

The truck then careened off the roadway and crashed into a concrete house, the police reported.

According to the police, Martin and one of the other men were trapped in the vehicle and had to be cut out by the Christiana Fire Department. The other two men reportedly jumped from the vehicle and sustained injuries.

Martin was pronounced dead at hospital, while the others were admitted for treatment, the police said.