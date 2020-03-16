Truckers broke NWC main so they can sell water, utility says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) says the lack of water in the Westmoreland eastern area can be attributed to the acts of “unscrupulous truckers”.

“These truckers, in a bid to satisfy their narrow self interests, have broken the NWC's main pipeline. They carried out this illegal act with a view to sell water to residents. The situation is further compounded by the actions of some residents who have tampered with the valves. This tampering has prevented some adjoining communities from receiving water as scheduled,” Acting NWC President Garth Jackson said in a release.

This follows Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Eastern Luther Buchanan's call for the company to immediately restore all potable water lines in the constituency in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We implore these unscrupulous persons to desist from these practises as they not only damage the assets of the NWC which divert our already limited resources, but they ultimately prevent legitimate customers from getting the precious commodity,” Jackson continued.

“In the meantime, the NWC technicians will work as best as possible to correct the problem. We will also explore other avenues to provide water to the affected communities even while we work to address the issues on the main pipeline,” he added.