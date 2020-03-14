Trucking of water to increase, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government will arrange for water to be trucked to areas which do not have regular water supply.

Holness made the announcement at a press conference yesterday as he outlined the Government's response to several confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

“We are aware of the challenges and concerns about water. Ministers McKenzie and Vaz have been designated to arrange logistics for the trucking of water to areas that do not have regular supply,” Holness said.

Holness also declared the entire island a disaster area and initiated a quarantine in the seven and eight miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew.

There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the island so far.