Trump COVID symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in four days — doctor
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump has been free of COVID-19 symptoms for 24 hours and has not had a fever in four days, his doctor said Wednesday.
"The president this morning says 'I feel great," doctor Sean Conley said in a brief update on the status of the president.
Trump tested positive last week and returned to the White House Monday evening after spending three days at the Walter Reed military medical centre.
"His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range," the doctor's statement said.
"He's now been fever-free for more than four days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalisation."
Trump has vowed to return to campaigning shortly and to participate in the second presidential debate against opponent Joe Biden in Miami on October 15.
The president is confronted by dire polling numbers ahead of the November 3 election, which comes as the economy struggles to recover from COVID shutdowns that have left countless families and businesses struggling.
Latest polls forecast a clear victory for Biden, with CNN giving the Democrat a national advantage of 57 per cent to 41 per cent among likely voters, with women voters going 66 to 32 per cent in his favour.
