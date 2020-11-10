Trump creates new leadership PAC to raise money
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump has created a new leadership PAC as he continues to refuse to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
Paperwork for the Save America political action committee was filed with the Federal Election Commission on Monday evening.
Campaign emails soliciting money for the president's “OFFICIAL ELECTION DEFENSE FUND!” now direct to a website that shows contributions will now be split among Save America, the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee.
And 60 per cent of each contribution will go to Save America, up to US$5,000.
The committee will allow Trump to maintain his political influence even after he leaves office by raising and distributing money for candidates, along with funding travel, polling and other campaign costs.
Trump has not ruled out running again in 2024 after losing his re-election bid.
