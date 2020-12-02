Trump floats idea of 2024 White House run
WASHINGTON, USA (AFP) - Still irate and bitter one month after his election defeat to Joe Biden, Donald Trump is openly musing about a second run at the US presidency in 2024.
Refusing to accept defeat, Trump's lawyers and supporters continued Wednesday to file lawsuits and even call for extraordinary intervention, such as martial law, to force a new vote.
And Trump released an extraordinary 46 minute video in which he again claimed that he was robbed of victory in a "rigged" election.
But at a White House Christmas party on Tuesday, the president suggested he might have lost this battle, but would not retire quietly as a one-term president.
"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," he told guests.
The comment was perhaps the closest the 74-year-old Trump has come to admitting his quixotic, month-long quest to reverse Biden's win has failed.
All six contested states have now certified their tallies, and the national count gives Biden nearly seven million more votes than Trump, an insurmountable four percentage-point margin.
On Tuesday Attorney General Bill Barr declared that the Justice Department had found no significant evidence of fraud in the election.
Biden meanwhile continued to prepare for taking office on January 20, telling The New York Times in an interview how he plans to revive the economy.
"I want to make sure we're going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Biden said.
