Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 — White House doctor

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Donald Trump has been determined negative for COVID-19 using a rapid test, his White House physician said Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.

"I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card," Sean Conley said in a memo released to the public.

The doctor said the negative determination had taken into account a number of measurements, and not just the rapid test alone.