Trump holds 2nd rally since contracting virus
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — United States President Donald Trump has anchored his second rally since contracting the coronavirus, telling voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic administration could threaten the suburbs.
Speaking of his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, Trump told a big rally crowd in Johnstown: “He's shot, folks. I hate to tell you, he's shot.”
Trump spoke for more than an hour to a crowd of thousands packed in tightly and mostly maskless. Like the night before in Florida, Trump seemed healthy, and his rhetoric on the pandemic — including the dubious claim that it was mostly a thing of the past — changed little despite his own illness, except for his threat to kiss audience members to prove his immunity.
Trump touted his elimination of a federal rule that would have brought more low-income housing to the suburbs and zeroed in on groups whose support he has struggled to retain, including female voters turned off by his rhetoric.
Trump said, "So I ask you to do me a favour. Suburban women: Will you please like me? Please. Please. I saved your damn neighbourhood, OK?”
