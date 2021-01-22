Trump impeachment trial to begin week of February 8 — Schumer
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection for the Capitol riot will begin the week of February 8.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the schedule Friday evening after reaching an agreement with Republicans, who had pushed to delay the trial to give Trump a chance to organise his legal team and prepare a defence.
Trump will be the first former president to face an impeachment trial after leaving office.
Under the timeline, the House will transmit the impeachment article against Trump late Monday, with initial proceedings Tuesday, but opening arguments will be pushed to February, which also allows the Senate time to confirm President Joe Biden's Cabinet nominations and consider the COVID relief bill.
“We all want to put this awful chapter in our nation's history behind us,” Schumer said about the deadly Capitol siege.
“But healing and unity will only come if there is truth and accountability. And that is what this trial will provide.”
