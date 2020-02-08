Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — Exacting swift punishment against those who crossed him, an emboldened President Donald Trump ousted two government officials who had delivered damaging testimony against him during his impeachment hearings. The president took retribution just two days after his acquittal by the Senate.

First came news Friday that Trump had ousted Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, the decorated soldier and national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats' impeachment case. Vindman's lawyer said his client was escorted out of the White House complex Friday, told to leave in retaliation for “telling the truth”.

“The truth has cost Lt Col Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy,” attorney David Pressman said in a statement. Vindman's twin brother, Lt Col Yevgeny Vindman, also was asked to leave his job as a White House lawyer on Friday, the Army said in a statement. Both men were reassigned to the Army.

Next came word that Gordon Sondland, Trump's ambassador to the European Union, also was out.

“I was advised today that the President intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union," Sondland said in a statement.

The White House had not been coy about whether Trump would retaliate against those he viewed as foes in the impeachment drama. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Thursday that Trump was glad it was over and "maybe people should pay for that”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that Vindman's ouster was “a clear and brazen act of retaliation that showcases the President's fear of the truth. The President's vindictiveness is precisely what led Republican Senators to be accomplices to his cover-up”.

Rep Jackie Speier, D-Calif, called it “the Friday Night Massacre," likening the situation to President Richard Nixon's so-called Saturday night massacre, when top Justice Department officials resigned after refusing to do his bidding by firing a special prosecutor investigating the Watergate scandal. (The prosecutor himself was fired anyway).

Speier added in her tweet, "I'm sure Trump is fuming that he can't fire Pelosi.”

Senate Republicans, who just two days prior acquitted Trump of charges he abused his office, were silent Friday evening. Many of them had reacted with indignation during the Senate trial when Democratic Rep Adam Schiff, the lead prosecutor, suggested Trump would be out for revenge against the lawmakers who crossed him during impeachment.

Since his acquittal, Trump has held nothing back in lashing out at his critics, including Sen Mitt Romney of Utah, the only Republican to vote against him. On Friday, he also took after Sen Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia who Trump had hoped would vote with the Republicans for his acquittal but who ended up voting to convict.

Trump tweeted that he was “very surprised & disappointed" with Manchin's votes, claiming no president had done more for his state. He added that Manchin was “just a puppet" for the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate.