Trump praises Olympics delay, says will attend in 2021
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Japan's decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics over the coronavirus pandemic and indicated he will attend the rescheduled games next year.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, and the IOC, on their very wise decision to present the Olympics in 2021," Trump tweeted. "It will be a great success, and I look forward to being there!"
Trump faces a reelection battle this year and his campaign has likewise been upended by the global pandemic, which has prompted governments to order mass shutdowns of movement and economic activity.
So far the International Olympic Committee and Japan have not set a date for the rescheduled Games next year. If Trump does not secure a second term in November's vote, he will leave office in January 2021.
