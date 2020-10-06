Trump put self first by nixing virus aid – Pelosi
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump is "putting himself first at the expense of the country” by halting negotiations over a new coronavirus aid package from Congress.
Pelosi said Tuesday that Trump “showed his true colours” in stopping the talks between congressional leaders and the White House that have been aimed at bringing some US$2 trillion in new aid to fight the coronavirus.
The Democratic leader says by “walking away,” Trump is “unwilling to crush the virus” and is abandoning the needs of children and other Americans.
Trump announced the move less than 24 hours after he returned to the White House from a three-day hospital stay while fighting his own bout with the coronavirus.
Pelosi says the White House is clearly in “disarray.”
The speaker has been in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin trying to revive a massive new round of COVID-19 aid.
President Donald Trump says he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on a coronavirus aid plan until after the election, roiling stock markets hoping for an economic boost for hard-hit industries such as the airlines.
Trump, who has the coronavirus himself, tweeted Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was not negotiating in good faith. He says, “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
Trump's tweet comes the same day that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that a tentative recovery from the pandemic recession could falter unless the federal government supplies additional economic support.
The Democratic-led House passed a US$2.2 trillion relief bill last week. The White House said at the time that it had raised the price tag on its own proposal to US$1.6 trillion. But bridging that difference has proved difficult.
