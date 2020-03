Trump says 'Chinese virus' comment 'very accurate'

WASHINGTON,United States (AFP)— US President DonaldTrumpdoubled down Tuesday on calling the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the world the "ChineseVirus," despite protests from Beijing.

"It did come from China, so I think it'sveryaccurate,"Trumptold a news conference, defending an earlier tweet in which he used the label for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trumpindicated that another motive was payback for what he said was China's disinformation campaign blaming the US military for thevirus.

"China was putting out information which was false," he said.

"I didn't appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. Our military did not give it to anybody."