Trump says Iran appears to be 'standing down' after strike

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — The US and Iran stepped back from the brink of possible war Wednesday, as President Donald Trump indicated he would not respond militarily after no one was harmed in Iran's missile strike on two Iraqi bases housing US troops.

Speaking from the White House, Trump seemed intent on deescalating the crisis, which reached a new height after he authorized the targeted killing last week of General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. Iran retaliated overnight with its most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran, firing more than a dozen missiles from its territory at the US installations.

Trump credited an early warning system “that worked very well" for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

Trump, facing one of the greatest tests of his presidency, said Wednesday that Iran appeared to be “standing down” and said the US response would be to put in place new economic sanctions “until Iran changes its behaviour."

The strikes had pushed Tehran and Washington perilously close to all-out conflict and put the world's attention on Trump as he weighed whether to respond with more military force. The Republican president delivered his remarks surrounded by his national security advisers in the foyer of the White House. It came after a late-night tweet in which he insisted “All is well!” after the strikes.

Iran, for days, had promised to respond forcefully to Soleimani's killing, but its limited strike on two bases — one in the northern Iraqi city in Irbil and the other at Ain al-Asad in western Iraq — appeared to signal that it was also uninterested in a wider clash with the US Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that the country had “concluded proportionate measures in self-defence."

Trump, who is facing re-election in November, campaigned for president on a promise to keep the United States from engaging in “endless war."

Speaking Wednesday he said the United States is “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

Trump opened his remarks by reiterating his promise that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon," even as that country announced in the wake of Soleimani's killing that it would no longer comply with any of the 2015 nuclear deal's limits on enrichment that had been put in place to prevent it from building a nuclear device.

But he seized on the —at least temporary — moment of calm to call for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 deal from which he withdrew the US, objecting that it didn't limit Iran's ballistic missile programs or constrain its regional proxy campaigns like those led by Soleimani.

The president spoke directly to Iran, saying, “We want you to have a future and a great future."

Trump also announced he would ask NATO to become "much more involved in the Middle East process.” While he has frequently criticized NATO as obsolete and has encouraged participants to increase their military spending, Trump has sought to have the military alliance refocus its efforts on modern threats.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint statement after a closed-door meeting on Mideast security had warned that the further use of force “would lead to a new cycle of instability and would eventually damage everyone's interests.”

However, in the hours before the missile strikes, Trump warned the long-time US foe, “If Iran does anything that they shouldn't be doing, they're going to be suffering the consequences, and very strongly.”

And Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, speaking on Wednesday, said the strike was not necessarily the totality of Iran's response.

“Last night they received a slap,” Khamenei said. “These military actions are not sufficient (for revenge). What is important is that the corrupt presence of America in this region comes to an end.”

Soleimani's death last week in an American drone strike in Baghdad prompted angry calls for vengeance and drew massive crowds of Iranians to the streets to mourn him. Khamenei himself wept at the funeral in a sign of his bond with the commander.

The Iranians fired a total of 15 missiles in the latest strikes, two US officials said. Ten hit the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's western Anbar province and one targeted a base in Irbil in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region. Four failed, said the officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about a military operation.

According to a US official, early warning systems detected the missile launches and alarms sounded, giving personnel at the bases time to get to shelter. Officials also said that the US was closely watching the region and communicating with allies, and was aware of preparations for the attack. It's unclear if any intelligence identified specific targets or was more general in the potential strike locations.

Two Iraqi security officials said a missile appeared to have struck a plane at Ain al-Asad, igniting a fire. There were no immediate reports of casualties from the attacks, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity as they had no permission to talk to journalists.

Ain al-Asad was first used by American forces after the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, and it later was used by American troops in the fight against the Islamic State group. It houses about 1,500 US and coalition forces. Trump visited it in December 2018, making his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence visited both Ain al-Asad and Irbil in November.