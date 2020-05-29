Trump says US 'terminating' relationship with WHO
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he was breaking off US ties with the World Health Organization, which he says failed to do enough to combat the initial spread of the novel coronavirus.
Trump had already suspended funding to the UN agency, accusing it of being a "puppet" of China as the global health crisis erupted.
"Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization," Trump told reporters.
The Republican leader said the US would be "redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving urgent global public health needs".
