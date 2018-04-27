Trump says 'may go' to Jerusalem embassy opening
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump said Friday he is considering traveling to Israel next month to open the new US embassy, which he controversially ordered moved to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.
"I may go. I'm very proud of it," he said at a White House press conference alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as he described nixing a US$1 billion, 10-year plan for a new structure in favour of a US$300,000 to US$400,000 makeover of part of an existing US installation.
"It is going to be beautiful. And it will be somewhat temporary, but it could be for many years," he said.
Trump's embassy shift to Jerusalem sparked deep anger across the Arab world, particularly among Palestinians, who see East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.
