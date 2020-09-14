Trump says planet will soon start cooling

CALIFORNIA, USA (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame.

The fires are threatening to become another front in Trump's reelection bid, which is already facing hurdles because of the coronavirus pandemic, joblessness and social unrest. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in his own speech Monday said the destruction and mounting death toll across California, Oregon and Washington require stronger presidential leadership and labeled Trump a "climate arsonist”.

Trump travelled to Northern California to be briefed by Democratic Gov Gavin Newsom and other state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changing climate and what it means to our forests."

"If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management, we're not going to succeed together protecting Californians," Crowfoot added.

Trump responded, "It will start getting cooler, just you watch."

Crowfoot politely pushed back that he wished the science agreed with the president. Trump countered, "I don't think science knows, actually."

That striking moment came on a day of dueling campaign events, with Trump and Biden dramatically contrasting their outlooks on climate change — and the impact it has had on the record-setting fires ravaging the West Coast.

Trump's suggestion that the planet is going to start to unexpectedly cool is at odds with reality, experts say.

"Maybe there is a parallel universe where a pot on the stove with the burner turned to high 'starts getting cooler'. But that is not our universe," said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field.

Biden lashed at Trump, saying the moment requires "leadership, not scapegoating" and that "it's clear we are not safe in Donald Trump's America."

"This is another crisis, another crisis he won't take responsibility for," Biden said. He said that if voters give "a climate denier" another four years in the White House, "why would we be surprised that we have more of America ablaze?"

Trump, who was briefed during a stop near Sacramento before a campaign visit to Phoenix, had been mostly quiet as the catastrophe on the West Coast has unfolded over the past few weeks. He tweeted appreciation of firefighters and emergency responders on Friday, the first public comments he had made in weeks about the fires that have killed dozens, burned millions of acres and forced thousands from their homes.