Trump says 'surprised' at Biden's pick of 'horrible' Harris

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday called Kamala Harris the "most horrible" member of the US Senate and said he was "surprised" Joe Biden had picked her as his vice presidential candidate.

Trump told reporters at the White House that Harris did not impress him when she was vying for the Democratic nomination in primaries eventually won by Biden.

"I was more surprised than anything else because she did so poorly," he said.

He also said that during the bruising 2018 Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Harris was "the meanest, the most horrible, the most disrespectful of anybody in the US Senate."