Trump says will not allow mob violence to rule
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — US President Donald Trump says he will not tolerate mob violence during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The president made the comment as he spoke in Florida after watching the successful launch of a SpaceX rocket Saturday. He turned his attention to the unrest in American cities following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis before he congratulated NASA and others involved in the space mission.
Trump says the rule of law is the crown jewel of the country and that “my administration will stop mob violence and we'll stop it cold”.
Trump says that “I stand before you as a friend and ally to every American seeking justice and peace, and I stand before you in firm opposition to anyone exploiting this tragedy to loot, rob, attack and menace. Healing, not hatred. Justice not chaos are the missions at hand.”
