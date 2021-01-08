Trump tweets that he won't attend inauguration
WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — President Donald Trump is casting himself as the defender of those who voted for him as he begins his Friday on Twitter.
Trump wrote Friday that the “75,000,000 great American Patriots” who voted for him “will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
He followed that up shortly with a tweet that he would not be attending the inauguration on Jan. 20th of President-elect Joe Biden.
The tweets did not include any reference to the news overnight that US Capitol Police Officer Brian D Sicknick had died after being injured while physically engaging with protesters during the Wednesday riot. He is the fifth person to die because of the violence.
A 12-hour lockdown of Trump's account ended Thursday and the president used his restored account to post a video in which he acknowledged for the first time that his presidency will end soon.
