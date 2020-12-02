Tryall Heights killings no random event, says commissioner

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says the recent murders of a grandmother and her two grand-daughters in Tryall Heights, St Catherine were not random.

The commissioner gave the update at a Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) virtual press conference this afternoon.

He noted that the JCF is following two directions in the investigation, but said he could not reveal much details because of the state of investigations.

“This is not a random event. We're not seeing this as just a home invasion where somebody was trying to commit a robbery or that sort of thing. This is an event that is unfortunate as it is, and as gruesome as it is. It appears from all of what we are seeing so far to be aligned to some activities of a relative,” Anderson said.

He said as the case progresses, the public would be updated further.

